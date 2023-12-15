3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Berry Gordy

We all love the dulcet sounds of Motown. The warm fuzzy feeling we get while listening to the Jackson 5, Etta James, and more, wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of Berry Gordy. On top of founding the Motown record label, he helped to flesh out its signature sound with his songwriting. Find three songs you may not have known Gordy wrote, below.

Written by Berry Gordy, Billy Davis, Gwen Gordy Fuqua

Oh, I saw them holding hands

She was standing there with my man

I heard them promise, “‘Til death do us part”

Each word was a pain in my heart

Gordy helped pen Etta James‘ timeless classic “All I Could Do Was Cry.” The song eventually became a hit for James, peaking at No. 2 on Billboard’s R&B Chart. The rolling mid-tempo lets James’ powerhouse vocals fly freely. Because of that, the emotional lyrics cut straight to the heart.

Written by Berry Gordy, Deke Richards, Fonce Mizell, Freddie Perren

So we’ve got a good thing going

A real good thing going yeah

That girl and me

And I don’t have to ask

Cause I know it’s

Gonna last eternally

Gordy wrote many songs for Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5. One of his best is “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going.” Jackson is as soulful as ever here, singing the line I know it’s gonna last eternally. Jackson has no shortage of emotionally wrought songs, but this one especially shines.

Written by Berry Gordy

Oh, my darling can’t you see?

How wonderful it would be, yeah

Farewell, to you

Farewell, my love

We’re

Through

We’re through

Gordy penned this Temptations track solo. It holds all the magic of a Temptations tune—tight harmonies, lush instrumentation, and powerful emotion. The five-piece says goodbye to a relationship in this tune, wishing their love well while watching them walk away. Gordy has a knack for penning poignant lyrics. He flexes that skill here.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association