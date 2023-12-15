Fans Blown Away as Trisha Yearwood Partners With Lindsey Stirling for Powerful “O Holy Night” Cover: “Slayed My Existence”

Trisha Yearwood showcased her powerful pipes in a festive CMA Country Christmas. Not only did the country legend co-host the event with Amy Grant, but she also took the stage to perform herself as well.

In particular, Yearwood’s rendition of “O Holy Night” struck a chord with fans, who celebrated the singer on both X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. For the song, Yearwood partnered with violinist Lindsey Stirling. Sterling’s work on the violin elevated Yearwood’s vocals for a performance that can only be described as angelic.

It certainly brought the festive spirit to viewers. In response to a video of the performance, one person wrote, “My favorite Christmas song…so beautiful Trisha and exquisite violinist…pure beauty…such a joy…thank u ladies…a privilege to hear.”

Meanwhile, another commented, wowed as equally by Sterling’s performance as Yearwood’s. They wrote, “WOW this was the best of the 3 with Lindsey!! I don’t know who she is but Trisha Yearwood really completed the song with her incredible singing! Of course, Lindsey’s performance was the cherry on top! So good to see Lindsey being called in to perform in all kinds of places other than her own tours.”

@trishayearwood singing o holy night literally slayed my existence great job hosting Queen loved all the outfit changes too you looked absolutely gorgeous per usual ❤️✨️ pic.twitter.com/iIqkcd8MZp — Tiffany🌺🦋🌻 (@TiffanyOdonnel4) December 15, 2023

Trisha Yearwood Dishes on Performing

Ahead of the special, both Yearwood and Grant opened up about hosting. In particular, Yearwood cited her performance of “O Holy Night” as one she was preparing for. The artist said she would go over the lyrics in her head multiple times leading up the performance. Getting that repetition is key. Yearwood was also happy to share the stage with Grant for the evening.

“I’m most looking forward to singing with you, Amy, because, I mean, we’ve known each other. We see each other at events and we get to hang out a little bit. But to get really to spend some time together has been really nice,” Yearwood told KSUX 105.

It sounds like Grant was equally caught up in the emotion of the event.

“It’s a beautiful show from beginning to end,” Grant said. “I woke up and actually got choked up over it because, to me, I was going, ‘Whoo!’ And we’re going to do this for a live audience and for a studio audience. That is a good show.”

[Photo by YouTube/CMA Country Music Association]