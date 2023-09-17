What to Expect This Week: Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and More

From deluxe editions of albums by Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson to a new offering from Brent Cobb, here are the notable releases and upcoming albums to expect this week, all due out on September 22.

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)

The new deluxe edition of her 2022 album Denim & Rhinestones will include Carrie Underwood’s June hit “Out of That Truck” as well as five other bonus tunes. One of those is “She Don’t Know,” captured live from her 2022 and 2023 Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Last week, Underwood performed a few of those tracks on NBC’s Today from the middle of Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Doja Cat: Scarlet

One of the most anticipated pop releases of the year, Scarlet remains bewitching because of that overall question: is it even pop? Hip-hop? R&B? Or does the music, like the enigmatic and ever-changing star as its center, transcend the confines of genre? Considering Doja Cat netted her second-ever No. 1 song with “Paint the Town Red” recently, Scarlet (her fourth album in five years) promises to be an event.

Kelly Clarkson: Chemistry (Deluxe)

Weeks after melting hearts by singing a song with her daughter onstage in Las Vegas, Kelly Clarkson is re-releasing Chemistry with five added tracks. She shared one of those songs, “Roses,” earlier this month. Though she told American Songwriter in 2023 that she’s drawn to writing country songs — “I’m taking old country like Hank [Williams], Tammy Wynette” — we’ll have to wait a bit longer for that pivot.

Brent Cobb: Southern Star

Georgia singer-songwriter Brent Cobb is paying tribute to his roots with his latest album Southern Star. The inspiration is present right in its title, and especially on its title track. “Music as we know it would not exist without the American South,” he said in a statement announcing the album. “It’s funky and sentimental. It’s simple and complex.”

Drake: For All the Dogs (delayed until October 6)

The will-he-won’t-he narrative surrounding Drake’s eighth studio album seems to be settled — after one more delayed released date. After some false starts, For All the Dogs is now set to drop on October 6. “Okay my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to-date we will be spinning back for sure. For All the Dogs October 6th. It’s only right…”

