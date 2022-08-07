Willow Announces New LP, Shares New Single

Pop-punk artist Willow announced a new LP, <COPINGMECHANISM>.

The guitar-playing, hair-swinging artist also shared a new single from the forthcoming record, which is out September 23, “hover like a GODDESS.”

Willow, who is currently on tour with another pop-punk musician, Machine Gun Kelly, shared a list of upcoming tour dates, which you can check out below.

Her new video, directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe, was produced by Willow and Chris Greatti and comes on the heels of her 2021 release, lately I feel EVERYTHING.

During her recent set at Lollapalooza, Willow performed some of the songs from her forthcoming album for the first time, including her new single.

“Every woman deserves to be worshiped,” says Willow of her new single. “This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.”

WILLOW’s 2021 album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, showcased her pop-punk sound and featured heavy-hitting guests like Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Since its release, the LP has amassed 400 million global streams. WILLOW was nominated for Best New Alternative Artist at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards and was named Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year.

The album features the platinum-certified single, “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” feat. Travis Barker, which was a top 5 record at Alternative radio, netting over 300 million global streams to date.

TOUR DATES:

8/7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

8/9 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

8/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/11 -| Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

8/13 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium *

8/26 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival @ Bramham Park

8/28 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival @ Richfield Avenue

9/22 – Firefly Festival, Dover, DE

9/24 – iHeart Festival, Las Vegas, NV

* with Machine Gun Kelly

Photo by Dana Trippe / Courtesy Grand Stand HQ