Willow Smashes a Television, Performs on ‘SNL’

Willow is fast becoming an artist who speaks her mind at every turn.

It’s worth applauding—confidence can be tough in a world that has many voices vying for attention.

But Willow knows how to cut through the din, which means sometimes she has to smash a television—while on TV—as she did in her recent performance on the variety show Saturday Night Live, on Saturday night (October 8).

The artist, who is the famous progeny of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, made her solo debut on the sketch comedy show and performed two songs from her latest album, COPINGMECHANISM.

The first song was a rendition of her track, “curious/furious,” which she originally dropped as a single a month ago. The second performance was of the song, “ur a stranger,” during which she lodged her electric guitar into the screen before taking a bow for the applauding audience.

Willow released her latest album on Friday (October 7).

Her performance of “curious/furious” combined rich, soulful vocals with bright music all while the buzzed-cut Willow looked powerful and strong under a dark purple light. Her second performance of the night for “ur a stranger” had the artist showing a bit more skin, all while backed by a trio of guitar, bass, and drums rocking the stage.

The appearance on Saturday Night Live comes after Willow was recently on tour with Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne, a series of dates that showcased the three pop-punk artists and their passion for the renewed genre.

Willow announced her new LP, sharing her then-new single, “hover like a GODDESS.”

“Every woman deserves to be worshiped,” said Willow of her single. “This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.”

WILLOW’s 2021 album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, showcased her pop-punk sound and featured heavy-hitting guests like Travis Barker and Lavigne. Since its release last year, the LP amassed 400 million global streams. WILLOW was nominated for Best New Alternative Artist at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards and was named Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year.

Check out her performance on SNL below.

Photo by Dana Trippe / Grandstand PR