ZZ Top’s Frank Beard Ready to Rejoin Band After Medical Absence

For over five decades, Frank Beard sat behind the drums for the legendary rock band ZZ Top. Although known for their lavish beards, Beard, even with his last name being Beard, was the only member not to have one. But besides taking a different approach to his looks, he found his home with the band, spending decades on the road alongside Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill. Sadly, Hill passed away in 2021. He was replaced with Elwood Francis. But now, fans appeared concerned when they quickly noticed a lineup change again when ZZ Top performed without Beard. With rumors circulating, the band shared some good news.

On August 8th, ZZ Top took the stage in Arcadia, Wisconsin, for what seemed like just another performance. But fans noticed that Beard was absent. With Michael Monahan filling in for the drummer, Beard appeared to vanish from the spotlight. That was until ZZ Top announced the famed drummer would return on September 5th.

Offering a statement surrounding his time away, Beard said, “The doctors did what they did, so now I’m able to do what I do.” He added, “Happy that it’s back to band business.” Not one to share his entire life with fans, this marked his second time stepping away from the stage.

Back in March, ZZ Top shared a post on Facebook, reading, “ZZ Top’s management, has announced the band’s drummer, Mr. Frank Beard, has temporarily stepped away from the current tour to attend a health issue requiring his focus in the near term.” The statement continued, “He is looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

At the time, fans offered their support for Beard, writing, “Good luck Frank. Sending positive thoughts your way! Have seen you guys many times and have met you in person.” Another fan continued, “Sending prayers for fast healing and for the doctors, nurses, and medical staff attending to Frank’s needs!”

When Beard managed to return, he explained that his time away was due to problems with his foot and ankle. He powered through the performances and appeared to be at full strength.

With ZZ Top already scheduling concerts through November, Beard’s comeback brings a sense of relief and excitement to fans eager for more shows



(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)