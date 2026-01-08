3 Spouses That Reached the Top of the Music Charts More Than Once

This might be silly to say, but married couples have chemistry. After all, isn’t that part of the reason married couples get married in the first place? Well, while most married couples use this chemistry to navigate life’s complications or win a pickleball match, there are certainly a good number of couples out there who also use that chemistry to create. That being so, here are three spouses who collaborated and reached the top of the charts more than once.

Paul & Linda McCartney

In rock ‘n’ roll history, there likely isn’t a couple more successful than Paul and Linda McCartney. After their marriage and The Beatles’ split, Paul and Linda went on to have an incredibly fruitful career with their own pursuits, as well as with their band, Wings. The couple wrote and released countless songs together, a few of which did incredibly well on the charts.

Of the countless songs Paul and Linda wrote together, the three most notable are “Jet”, “Live And Let Die”, and “Band On The Run”. In addition to being staple tracks in the catalog of 1970s rock ‘n’ roll, all three of these tracks also landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

John Lennon & Yoko Ono

John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s story holds many similarities to Paul and Linda’s. Following the astronomical breakup of The Beatles, John and Yoko went on to write countless songs and albums together. A few of the albums that feature co-written songs include Sometime In New York City, Double Fantasy, and the posthumously released Milk and Honey.

Now of the many, many songs written by John and Yoko, two of their biggest hits were “Imagine” and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”. “Imagine” is likely one of the most popular songs of all time; hence, it is no surprise that it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release. Also, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” has had quite a bit of success too, as it recently landed at No. 38 on the Hot 100 in 2022.

ABBA

Alright, this is a bit of a cheat because ABBA was comprised of two married couples. Regardless, they meet our qualifications. Featuring couples Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, as well as Lyngstad and Benny Andersson, ABBA is surely one of the most unique music groups in history for this reason, and many others.

A while back, we said married couples have chemistry; well, that shows for ABBA. During their career, the Swedish pop group had 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, four of which reached the top 10. Their biggest No. 1 hit on the chart was “Dancing Queen”, which they released in 1976.

(Photo by WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)