3 Strange Music History Mysteries That Still Don’t Have Clear Answers

The music world, particularly in pop and rock, has been rife with conspiracy theories over the years. From the rumor that Paul McCartney is dead to the rumor that Elvis Presley is still alive, conspiracy theories involving pop culture and celebrity will likely never truly disappear. And when it comes to the following real-life music history mysteries, their lack of resolution has left conspiracy theorists and fans alike scratching their heads over what really happened.

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The Disappearance of Richey Edwards

If you’re a fan of punk or alternative rock, you’ve probably enjoyed Manic Street Preachers’ music on occasion. The band’s primary lyricist and guitarist, Richey Edwards, was part of the band for about six years.

Sadly, in 1995, Edwards virtually vanished without a trace. Edwards was declared legally dead in 2008, and the truth behind his disappearance remains unknown. Some believe he ended his own life, while others believe foul play might be involved. Either way, some fans of Edwards believe that the police investigation into his disappearance was poorly handled.

How Did Johnny Thunders Actually Die?

Johnny Thunders was a punk rock guitarist and singer who famously was part of the early 1970s glam outfit New York Dolls. Thunders is also known for his work as a soloist and as part of The Heartbreakers. And, sadly, his death has been the subject of quite a bit of controversy.

Thunders passed away in 1991 in New Orleans, apparently dying of drug-related causes. However, many of his contemporaries, including Dee Dee Ramone of The Ramones, believe that his death was the result of foul play. Ramone had said that Thunders had “gotten mixed up with some bastards” who stole drugs from him and then murdered him. Likewise, the amount of drugs in his system, as listed by a New Orleans coroner, was not enough to be lethal. Thunders’ family claimed that he had advanced leukemia, which contributed to his death. To this day, nobody knows exactly what happened to Thunders.

The Disappearance of Jim Sullivan

This entry on our list of unsolved music history mysteries still stumps fans and conspiracy theorists to this day. Jim Sullivan was a folk rock musician from Nebraska. He was best known for albums like U.F.O. from 1969 and his self-titled release from 1972. After suffering career and marital difficulties, Sullivan set off to relocate to Nashville in an attempt to revive his music career in 1975. After setting off in his Volkswagen Beetle and getting pulled over by police under suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Sullivan was let go. He later stopped at a motel in New Mexico. Sullivan was later seen near Puerto de Luna at a ranch that same day. Following that, Sullivan was never seen again.

Sullivan’s belongings and car, including his unsold records and guitar, were found nearby. To this day, conspiracy theorists believe that he was involved with the mob or possibly abducted by aliens. However, nobody knows what truly happened to him.

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