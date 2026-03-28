These 3 Carole King Songs Were Also Big Hits for Another Artist

There are few artists, in any genre of music, who are as prolific as Carole King. King is the writer behind some of rock music’s biggest hits, going back to the early 60s. She has also enjoyed a successful career as an artist as well.

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These are three songs that Carole King released on her own, which became big hits for another artist.

“You’ve Got A Friend”

Most people know the James Taylor version of “You’ve Got A Friend“. But the song, written by King, was first released by King, who included it on her sophomore Tapestry album. Out by King as a single in 1971, the song became a big hit for Taylor the same year.

Taylor played guitar on five of the songs on Tapestry, including “You’ve Got A Friend”.

“I didn’t write it with James or anybody really specifically in mind,” King says (via Songfacts). “But when James heard it, he really liked it and wanted to record it. At that point, when I actually saw James hear it, I watched James hear the song, and his reaction to it. It then became special to me because of him, and the relationship to him.”

“You’ve Got A Friend” says, “You just call out my name / And you know wherever I am / I’ll come running to see you again / Winter, spring, summer or fall / All you have to do is call / And I’ll be there / You’ve got a friend.“

“One Fine Day”

“One Fine Day” was actually a hit for another artist before it was one for King. Written by King and Gerry Goffin, King’s husband at the time, “One Fine Day” became a pop and R&B hit for the Chiffons in 1963.

In 1980, King had a Top 15 hit with “One Fine Day”. The song is on her Pearls: Songs Of Goffin And King record. “One Fine Day” says, “One fine day / You’ll look at me / And you will know / Our love was meant to be / One fine day / You’re gonna want me for your girl.”

Ironically, Pearls: Songs Of Goffin and King came out 12 years after the couple split.

“(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman”

One of King’s most popular hits, “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” appears on Tapestry. Written by King, Goffin, and Jerry Wexler, the song became a big hit for Aretha Franklin in 1967. It was also recorded by Mary J. Blige and Celine Dion.

“(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” says, “Before the day I met you, life was so unkind / But you’re the key to my peace of mind / ‘Cause you make me feel / You make me feel / You make me feel like a natural woman.”

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP