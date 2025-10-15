3 Super Famous Female Pop Stars Who Hit No. 1 in 1992

If you wanted to create a pop playlist for your next party, but you only wanted to use one year to fill out the list, 1992 would make for a terrific choice. You could pluck songs from the Billboard Hot 100 from that year and create a fun, nostalgic, and rowdy event thanks to the tunes. In fact, that’s just what we wanted to do here below.

We wanted to highlight three pop stars from 1992 who climbed the charts and found themselves at the top spot. More specifically, we wanted to showcase three women from that year who achieved the feat. Indeed, these are three super-famous female pop stars who hit No. 1 in 1992.

“Save the Best For Last” by Vanessa Williams from ‘The Comfort Zone’ (1991)

A former Miss America, Vanessa Williams parlayed her success on the runway into a musical career, releasing her debut LP in 1988. Four years later, in 1992, she garnered a No. 1 song thanks to her single “Save the Best for Last”, which was released on her 1991 album, The Comfort Zone. Talented and striking, Williams is still working today. She released her latest LP, Survivor, in 2024.

“This Used To Be My Playground” by Madonna (Single, 1992)

Once the 90s got going, pop star Madonna started to turn her sights to acting. And in 1992, that meant a role in the beloved film, A League of Their Own. For that film, Madonna recorded the theme song, “This Used To Be My Playground”. Not only did Madonna receive positive reviews for her role in the baseball movie, but the song she cut for it also garnered her another No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I’ll Be There” by Mariah Carey from ‘MTV Unplugged’ (1992)

In the early 90s, Mariah Carey recorded her MTV Unplugged album. The live, acoustic-driven LP included her rendition of the song “I’ll Be There”, which was originally released by The Jackson 5. Well, Carey did a great job with the tune because her recording of the decades-old song hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. Indeed, in the early 90s, Carey could have read the phone book and likely got herself another chart-topper. She was (and is) that talented!

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images