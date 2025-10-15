‘The Voice’ Coach Niall Horan Swoops in to Steal Sadie Dahl After Snoop Dogg Lets Her Go

Sadie Dahl got a second chance on The Voice. On the Oct. 14 episode of the show, the singer, who nabbed a four-chair turn during her Blind Audition, decided to perform with Toni Lorene in the Battle Round.

Videos by American Songwriter

Snoop Dogg picked Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” for their performance.

His team’s advisor, Lizzo, was impressed with the women during rehearsals, praising Lorene’s “polish” and Dahl’s “rich, buttery” voice. Snoop took it one step further, telling his contestants that they have his favorite singers on his team.

“This is what this is about,” Snoop said, “finding the right voice that can be the voice.”

After the women killed it on stage, Niall Horan had nothing but kind words about the “very, very special performance.” The former boy band member was so impressed that he declined to pick a winner, noting that he turned for both of them in the Blind Auditions.

Reba McEntire, meanwhile, said that both women are “powerhouses” and “goofy talented,” but admitted she’d go with Lorene. Michael Bublé agreed with the country star’s assessment, though he called the entirety of the performance “gorgeous.”

Sadie Dahl Gets Stolen on The Voice

Snoop wound up listening to his fellow coaches’ advice, selecting Lorene as the winner of the Battle for her precision and star power.

As Dahl stood on stage, saying her goodbyes to Snoop, Horan interrupted with an important announcement.

“Sadie, I know you had a good time working with Snoop, but it’s time to come home,” he said. Later, speaking to the cameras, Horan said, “She can sing anything. Snoop couldn’t make a bad decision there. Thank God he chose Toni, because I’ve been waiting for Sadie.”

After the Battle Round concludes, Lorene, Dahl, and the rest of the contestants who make it through will compete in the Knockout Round. During that portion of the competition, they’ll go head-to-head, singing a solo performance against another member of their team.

Those who are still alive will then move to the Playoffs, which will severely narrow down the field of artists who will make it onto the Live shows.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC