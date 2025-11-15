3 Supergroups From the 1960s You’ve Never Heard Of (but Feature Your Favorite Rock Star)

Supergroups weren’t exactly rare in the 1960s, but rock supergroups certainly were. Rock music was such a new evolution of rock and roll in the 1960s, and the few rock supergroups that came together ended up being big names, like Led Zeppelin, Cream, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. But what about the more underrated groups of that era? Let’s take a look at a few rock supergroups from the 1960s you might have missed.

Cactus

This blues-rock supergroup saw quite a few breakups, reunions, and a revolving door of members. However, their most notable lineup included members of The Detroit Wheels, The Amboy Dukes, Buddy Miles, and Vanilla Fudge. Jim McCarty, Rusty Day, Tim Bogert, and Carmine Appice made up this delightful hard rock group. Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, and a few other noteworthy musicians were also part of this band in its early iteration.

Formed at the tail end of the 1960s, Cactus only lasted a couple of years before breaking up in 1972. They got back together in 1976, broke up before the 1980s hit, then reunited in 2006. They’re still together today. While they didn’t release any material in the 1960s, their debut self-titled album from 1970 is quite a delight.

Steampacket

Remember Steampacket? This short-lived supergroup that produced excellent British R&B and rock music launched in 1965 and came to an end in 1966. While together, they didn’t release an actual studio album, and their only album came about four years after their breakup.

There were a lot of big names in this outfit: Long John Baldry (Hoochie Coochie Men), Rod Stewart (The Ray Davies Quartet, Hoochie Coochie Men), Julie Driscoll (Hoochie Coochie Men, Trinity), Brian Auger (Trinity), Vic Briggs (The Echoes, Trinity), Richard Brown (Trinity), and Micky Waller (The Flee-Rekkers).

Blind Faith

Diehard Eric Clapton fans definitely know all about Blind Faith, but this supergroup was not as well-known as Cream. In a way, the psychedelic blues-rock band Blind Faith was a sort of offshoot of Cream. The band included the likes of Clapton, Ginger Baker (formerly of Cream as well), Steve Winwood (Traffic), and Ric Grech (Family). This entry on our list of somewhat forgotten rock supergroups from the 1960s was only together for one year in 1969 and produced just one self-titled album before breaking up.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images