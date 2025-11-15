Alt-Country Icon and Folk Hero Todd Snider Dead at 59

The songwriting world lost a poignant, witty, empathetic, and hilarious voice on November 15, 2025, with the devastating death of alt-country icon Todd Snider. He was 59 years old. Snider’s death followed a recent hospitalization for what doctors discovered was an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia. Days before the discovery, Salt Lake City police arrested Snider outside of a different hospital for disorderly conduct. Snider had cancelled the remaining dates of his “High, Lonesome, and Then Some” tour after the incident.

Snider left behind a stunning musical legacy, one that continued the compassionate and insightful storytelling with a twist championed by artists like John Prine and Kris Kristofferson. With a 20-album discography that included both live and studio recordings, Snider toured extensively, garnering a loyal fan base of songwriting enthusiasts worldwide.

“I’ve always been into being a troubadour,” Snider told Rolling Stone in 2023. “I love the chaos, that life of adventure. That’s what struck me. I had a predisposition for it.”

Aimless Records Released Statement on Todd Snider’s Death

Todd Snider’s record label released a statement announcing the singer-songwriter’s death on the morning of November 15. “Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider, has departed this world. Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases? Always creating rhyme and meter that immediately felt like an old friend or a favorite blanket. Someone who could almost always find the humor in this crazy ride on Planet Earth.”

“He relayed so much tenderness and sensitivity through his songs,” the statement continues, “and showed many of us how to look at the world through a different lens. He got up every morning and started writing, always working towards finding his place among the songwriting giants that sat on his record shelves, those same giants who let him into their lives and took him under their wings, who he studied relentlessly. Guy Clark, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Jerry Jeff Walker.”

“How do we move forward without the one who gave us countless 90-minute distractions from our impending doom? We’ll do it by carrying his stories and songs that contain messages of love, compassion, and peace with us.”

“I think I’m an alright guy / I just want to live until I’ve got to die / I know I ain’t perfect, but God knows I try / I think I’m an alright guy.”

He was more than an alright guy, that’s for sure. Rest in peace, Todd Snider. Thank you for the songs.