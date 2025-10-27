3 Suzy Bogguss Songs That Prove She Should Already Be a Grand Ole Opry Member

Suzy Bogguss is the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. Bogguss was invited to join when she was at the Opry to perform with her good friend, Kathy Mattea, who is the newest member. It’s Mattea who invited Bogguss to join during their performance of “Eighteen Wheels And A Dozen Roses”, joined by Trisha Yearwood.

Fans are understandably excited about Bogguss becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, although her career indicates the honor could have come a long, long time ago. We found three Suzy Bogguss songs that hint she should already be a Grand Ole Opry member.

“Hey Cinderella”

“Hey Cinderella” is one of the biggest hits of Bogguss’s career. Released in 1993, Bogguss wrote the song with hitmakers Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison.

The song, about the reality of life being different from what one might have hoped, says in part, “Hey, hey Cinderella what’s the story all about / I’ve got a funny feeling / We missed a page or two somehow / Oh, Cinderella maybe you could help us out / Does the shoe fit you now.”

“We were talking about [Berg’s] mother and my mother-in-law,” Bogguss recalls to Songfacts. “How they had both gotten married in 1959, when women were supposed to have a really cinched waist and the right coffee maker. Everything would be perfect for your little perfect life. We started making fun of Cinderella. We started going, ‘Now, where are you? I don’t think it’s turned out exactly like you thought.’”

“Outbound Plane”

Bogguss includes “Outbound Plane” on her 1991 Aces album. The song, written by Nanci Griffith and Tom Russell, was first released by Griffith before Bogguss made it her own. “Outbound Plane” is Bogguss’s second Top 10 single.

“Outbound Plane” begins with, “I don’t want to be standing here with this ticket for this outbound plane / ‘Cause I’ve been here before, and somehow, it doesn’t feel the same / Talk is cheap, so we could talk all night long / We may never figure out just where our love went wrong / And I don’t wanna be standing here / And I don’t wanna be talkin’ here / And I don’t really care who’s to blame / ‘Cause if love won’t fly on its own free will, it’s gonna catch that outbound plane.”

“Letting Go”

“Letting Go” is one of Bogguss’s most successful singles. Doug Crider and Matt Rollings are the writers of the song for her 1991 Aces album.

The poignant song is about a mother watching her daughter move away from home. It says, “Oh oh letting go / There’s nothing in the way now, / Oh letting go, there’s room enough to fly /And even though, she’s spent her whole life waiting / It’s never easy letting go.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns