3 Three-Hit Wonder Classic Rock Bands That Will Energize Your Playlist

You’ve heard of one-hit wonders and even two-hit wonders. But three-hit wonders? They might be the greatest of the bunch. Bands who knew how to make hits but who didn’t inundate the market with their music. Bands who tossed out three hit singles for their fans but who also knew how to keep to their roots and the music that got them their following to begin with.

Here below, we wanted to explore three examples of these three-hit wonders who had three tracks in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. A trio of tracks from those groups who had a trio of hits. Indeed, these are three three-hit wonder classic rock bands that will continue to energize your favorite playlist.

The Zombies

The Zombies boast a trio of tracks to hit the Billboard Top 40—”She’s Not There,” “Time of the Season” and “Tell Her No.” Those songs hit No. 2, No. 3, and No. 6, respectively. The British-born classic rock band, lead by vocalist Colin Blunstone, rose to fame in 1965 thanks to their self-titled debut LP (which was also called Begin Here for the UK release). That album included several of those songs, including “She’s Not There,” which kicked off the work. With a punk rock flare and a knack for catchy melodies, the band continues to maintain a place in the zeitgeist and even released their latest album Different Game in 2023.

Cream

The Eric Clapton-led band boasted three songs in the Top 40—”Sunshine of Your Love,” “White Room,” and “Crossroads.” Those songs hit No. 5, No. 6, and No. 28, respectively. Not bad for the supergroup, which also included Jack Bruce on bass and Ginger Baker on drums. Formed in 1966, the band only lasted until 1968 but still made a giant impact on the music industry. Their songs continue to show up in film and television shows to this day thanks to their expert musicianship and brand of buzzy, mind-bending songwriting.

Deep Purple

This hard rock band, which started in London, boasted three songs in the Top 40—”Smoke on the Water,” “Hush,” and “Kentucky Woman.” Those songs hit No. 4, No. 4, and No. 38, respectively. Formed in 1968, Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” like several other songs on this list, remains in the zeitgeist and familiar to even young listeners. That’s the nature of three-hit wonders. Not only do they offer big hits and cult classics, but some of their songs remain of the culture. Deep Purple was one of the original hard-rocking groups and their impact continues to be felt today.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns