The 2024 CMA Awards are set to air on November 20. The show boasts an enticing list of performers and presenters, who will deliver their fair share of memorable country moments throughout the night. While we wait to see what all is in store, check out three of our favorite performances from last year’s event.

3 Throwback Performances from CMA 2023 to Get You in the Mood for this Year’s Awards

1. Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Chris Stapleton always pleases an audience when he and his band come on stage. His performance at the 2023 CMA Awards was no exception. Between his pitch-perfect, powerful vocals and his expert guitar playing, there wasn’t much of anything for detractors to complain about in this Stapleton performance. In fact, we’d be shocked if there were any left after viewing this masterclass.

If you want a cowboy on a white horse

Ridin’ off into the sunset

If that’s the kind of love you wanna wait for

Hold on tight, girl, I ain’t there yet

No, I ain’t there yet

No, I ain’t there yet

2. Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

“The Painter” is sure to bring a tear to the eye of even the coldest cynic. The ode, penned about his wife and her dream-making capabilities, is one of his signature tunes for a reason. It allows him to flex his deep, smooth vocals while singing about something near and dear to his heart. The emotion drips with every word he utters. His performance at last year’s CMA Awards is one of his best yet.

I don’t remember

Life before she came into the picture

Brought the beauty I was missin’ with her

Showed me colors I ain’t never seen

She took chances

With every wall I built, she saw a canvas

I thank God every day for how He made her

My life was black and white but she’s the painter

3. Morgan Wallen and Eric Church – “Man Made a Bar”

“Man Made a Bar” is a fan favorite of Morgan Wallen’s. This duet with Eric Church got many people talking during the 2023 CMA Awards. It’s always fun to see two of your favorite country artists team up and the CMA Awards have a healthy host of collaborations. This was undoubtedly our favorite from last year.

God made the world in seven short days

He said it was good, I bet it was great

And God made a man, the man got lonely

He said, “Please, Lord, if I could only

Have an angel to hold in my arms”

So God made a girl, his best work of art

Oh, but he didn’t make no place to go when she breaks your heart

So man madе a bar

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)