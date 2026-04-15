3 Timeless Songs From the 1960s That Will Make You Fall in Love With Whistling Again

For many, whistling is the first way they learn to express themselves musically. Without thinking, they purse their lips and blow out a little melody just for fun. Suddenly, they’re soloists or songwriters or accompanists.

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What a feeling! Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that get us to whistle along happily. Indeed, these are three timeless songs from the 1960s that make you fall in love with whistling again.

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” by Otis Redding from ‘The Dock Of The Bay’ (1968)

As soon as you put on this song, you realize just how sweet and lovely it is. Every word, every syllable, every lyric—they all melt you. You become the waves rolling in and out thanks to the talent of singer Otis Redding. As you take it all in, you think it couldn’t be any more beautiful. But then the man begins to whistle. Like the breeze across a summer sunset, it’s all just that much better. That’s the power of a perfect and well-timed whistling performance.

“I Was Kaiser Bill’s Batman” by Whistling Jack Smith (Single, 1967)

In case you had any doubt about what was in store for you, the performer of this tune is named Whistling Jack Smith. You better believe he’ll be backing up that moniker on this track! But not only does he back it up, he makes it his entire persona. For two-and-a-half minutes, Smith whistles into his microphone like a flutist. Floating up and down like a bumblebee. The hundreds of people on hand can’t believe their ears. And neither can we some five decades later!

“The Fishin’ Hole” by Earle Hagen and Herbert Spencer (Single, 1961)

Those who grew up in the 1960s surely remember the popular sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show. Well, fans of that program also likely remember its theme song. The music was emblazoned upon the brains of so many after hearing it a slew of times during the decade. And part of that famous song is the whistling. It’s calming, it puts you at ease. It sounds like a kind father whiling away the hours with a little melody. No wonder so many still remember it so fondly!

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