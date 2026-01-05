3 Timeless One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Make Us Dance

Do you ever just want to get up off your grey sofa—the one with the indent of you behind squarely in the center—and shake your groove thang? Do you ever just want to dance? Whether anyone is around or not, dancing is a healthy activity for body and mind. We should do it more often.

Well, there’s no time like the present! Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs that will help you move one way or another. Indeed, these are three timeless one-hit wonders from the 1960s that make us dance until we drop.

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

There is nothing more timeless than someone asking another person about love. And on this track, The Contours put that feeling into hyperdrive. They ask the question with energized passion, with wonderment and deep concern. They put all of human emotion into one single verse, one single chorus, one single question. Do you love me? It’s the howl in our souls. And it gets us up to wiggle (just as the title suggests).

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Play’ (1963)

What is it about surf rock that gets your bones moving? It’s practically a scientific fact—when you put on surf-rock, your index fingers shoot up in the air, and your hips start to move back and forth. It’s like when you see someone yawn, you just start yawning, too! But surf-rock is anything but sleepy. It’s classic and timeless, and The Surfaris nailed it here. All we can think about is getting on your board and shredding the waves while doing the twist!

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly from ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ (1968)

This timeless classic rock song gets you moving in a different way than the tunes above. It gives you the power to do that slow, methodical, stomping type of physical expression. Like you’re carrying a two-ton anvil on your shoulders, but with each note from Iron Butterfly, you can ease it off by that much. One day, you may even groove to the Garden of Eden.

Photo by RB/Redferns