3 Times Beyoncé Dabbled In Other Genres

Beyoncé recently knocked the world of its axis by announcing that she would be foraying into country music. While her fans will know good and well that Beyoncé makes quick work of whatever she attempts, her more casual listeners may have trouble picturing her as a tried and true country artist. If you need proof of Beyoncé’s versatility, look no further than the three songs, below.

1. “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks

Beyoncé previously dabbled in country music with the help of The Chicks. Her fellow Texans teamed up with Beyoncé on “Daddy Lessons,” a classic country murder ballad. The song earned her a performance slot at the CMA Awards and (though it was unbeknownst to us at the time) primed her for a full-fledged country career.

With his gun, with his head held high

He told me not to cry

Oh, my daddy said shoot

Oh, my daddy said shoot

With his right hand on his rifle

He swore it on the bible

2. “Don’t Hurt Yourself” with Jack White / Led Zeppelin

Though Lemonade certainly couldn’t be described as a rock album, she does turn up the amps and rev up the electric guitar for one song: “Don’t Hurt Yourself” featuring Jack White. On top of using a sample from Led Zeppelin’s “When the Levee Breaks,” White’s contribution to the song gives it an alt-rock flare. Beyoncé’s growling vocals have never seemed more at home.

When you hurt me, you hurt yourself

Don’t hurt yourself

When you diss me, you diss yourself

Don’t hurt yourself

When you hurt me, you hurt yourself

3. “Summer Renaissance” a la Donna Summer

Renaissance is way more than a dabble in house music. Beyoncé has always made floor-fillers and club bangers, but never quite as thematically rich as she does on this record. The prime example of that newfound sonic direction is “Summer Renaissance.” Beyoncé borrows the melody and backing beat from Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” for a retro vibe, but adds in lyrics that bring the song into modernity.

I wanna crush you, I won’t overanalyze

I’m gonna trust you even though we met tonight

But I’m gonna take you all the way, baby, can I take you all the way?

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy