HARDY Name-Drops Beyoncé While Performing At the Houston Rodeo

Beyoncé is going country, and seemingly everyone has something to say. Maren Morris is thrilled. Kacey Musgraves doesn’t necessarily care. Azaealia Banks thinks it’s “giving big time musical grift.” Now, country-rocker HARDY is adding his opinion to the mix.

HARDY: “Didn’t See Beyoncé At the Rodeo”

HARDY made his Houston Rodeo debut earlier this month (March 2.) Four days later (March 6) the “One Beer” singer posted a video showing clips of his performance to Instagram.

“Didn’t see Beyoncé at the rodeo,” wrote the 33-year-old Mississippi native in the caption.

HARDY Fans React to Artist’s Beyoncé Mention

As some commenters pointed out, the song HARDY used for the video was also decidedly not country. The “Rednecker” singer hasn’t ever been one to toe the traditional Nashville line, blending elements of rock and hip-hop into his music. Indeed, a review of HARDY’S rodeo set stated that “[h]is band sounded more 90s rock than 90s country.”

Many HARDY fans sounded off in the comments, expressing their opinion that Beyoncé is not, in fact, country. One Instagram user called them out: “So freaking hateful about it all… Get tf over yourselves and just appreciate that fact that Hardy at completely country and that Beyoncé isn’t either and that it’s OK!!”

Like It Or Not, Queen Bey Was Always Going Country

It’s worth noting that Beyoncé grew up in Texas — Houston, in fact. It’s also worth noting that we have seen the Lemonade singer at the rodeo before. She performed at the venue four times between 2001 and 2007, both solo and with her former group Destiny’s Child.

Beyoncé will drop Act II: Cowboy Carter, her follow-up to 2022’s Renaissance, on March 29. Coincidentally, HARDY is set to release Hixtape Vol. 3, Difftape, the same day. The record is a tribute to the late country singer-songwriter Joe Diffie, who died in March 2020 at age 61.

Play the damn DIFFTAPE on March 29 pic.twitter.com/uHAfTne41Q — HiXTAPE (@hixtape) November 17, 2023

As Beyoncé’s mother pointed out, the 32-time GRAMMY winner has always incorporated western elements into her fashion and art. “When people ask why is Beyonce wearing cowboy hats? It’s really funny, I actually laugh because it’s been there since she was a kid,” Tina Knowles wrote in a February Instagram post. “[W]e went to rodeos every year and my whole family dressed in western fashion .”

Featured image by Jason Davis/WireImage