Beyoncé Thanks Jack White for Helping Inspire ‘Cowboy Carter’ With Special Gift

Although a top name in the music industry, Beyoncé decided to challenge herself and step outside the genres that often followed her. Releasing Cowboy Carter not even a week ago, the country album dominated the airwaves and proved the vocal range of the legendary singer. With the star gaining praise for her new album, it appears that even Beyoncé is taking time to spread some love. Wanting to thank the artists who helped inspire her and Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé recently sent a special gift to Jack White.

While receiving a gift from Beyoncé is enough to make any singer excited, White decided to share pictures of what he received from the star. Sharing a picture of a stunning bouquet of white flowers, White captioned the post, writing, “What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album. Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.” -Jack White III”

Besides sending White flowers, Beyoncé also added a handwritten note, reading, “Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyoncé.”

Jack White Worked With Beyoncé In The Past

Back before Cowboy Carter, White and Beyoncé collaborated together on the song “Don’t Hurt Yourself”, which was featured on the 2016 LP Lemonade. While having such a fun time on the song, White explained how the singer wanted to be in a band with him. Speaking on NPR’s All Things Considered, He said, “I just talked to Beyoncé, and she said, ‘I want to be in a band with you.’ I said ‘Really? Well, I’d love to do something.”

While making that dream a reality, White praised the creativity and talent that surrounded Beyoncé. “She took the sketch of a lyrical outline and turned it into the most bodacious, vicious, incredible song. I don’t even know what you’d classify it as: soul, rock and roll, whatever. ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ is incredibly intense. I’m so amazed at what she did with it.”



(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)