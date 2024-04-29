2024 ACM Awards Performers Announced: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, & More Slated to Perform

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards are right around the corner. The show will air live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 16. As usual, it will be a night for the biggest stars in country music to shine. Additionally, there will be plenty of top-notch performances from some of those stars. Earlier today, the ACM announced the first wave of performers from this year’s awards show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Performers at this year’s ACM Awards include Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, and Jason Aldean. Additionally, Reba McEntire who is hosting the show for the seventeenth time, will perform new music.

[RELATED: 2024 ACM Award Nominees Announced: Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and More]

While this is already a star-studded list, the Academy plans to announce more performers in the coming weeks.

Many of the ACM Awards Performers Are Also Nominees

Some of this year’s performers are also up for several ACM Awards. For instance, both Wilson and Stapleton have five nominations. Jelly Roll will go into the night with four nominations.

Jelly Roll, Wilson, Johnson, Stapleton, and Brown are all up for Entertainer of the Year. Wilson is also up for Female Artist of the Year. Jelly, Johnson, and Stapleton are all competing for Male Artist of the Year.

Stapleton’s latest release Higher and Johnson’s Leather are both in the running for Album of the Year.

Jelly Roll’s “Need a Favor” is up for Single of the Year. Wilson and Johnson are both up for Song of the Year with “Heart Like a Truck” and “The Painter” respectively. Jelly and Lainey also share a Music Event of the Year nomination for “Save Me.” Johnson’s video for “Human” is also up for Visual Media of the Year. Additionally, Stapleton is up for Artist/Songwriter of the Year.

How to Watch the Show

Like last year, the 2024 ACM Awards will stream live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET on May 16. Those who don’t have a Prime membership are in luck. The ACM stated, “Everyone is invited to the Party of the Year.”

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy