Original Season 1 Coach To Make Their Long-Awaited Return to ‘The Voice’

CeeLo Green is gearing up for his long-awaited return to The Voice.

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An original coach on the show, Green is set to make his way back to the competition series during the Knockout Round, and he can’t wait to get started.

“It means everything to me to be back on The Voice,” he told Extra. “There’s a part of me that belongs here. There’s a part of me that’s never left.”

Green, who served as a coach for four seasons, will now be the Mega Mentor for Adam Levine and John Legend’s teams. Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, has tapped Michael Bublé as her team’s Mega Mentor.

“Everybody that walks in the door is in full ownership of their identity and their individual account as far as their expression is concerned,” Green said of the season’s contestants. “And so there’s validity in all expression. And I can always appreciate that.”

As for the advice he offered to the hopefuls, Green said, “The best advice I can say in your pursuit of happiness is to take your time in a timely fashion.”

“Don’t try to travel the shortest distance between point A and point B. Take the scenic route. You know what I’m saying?” he added. “There’s learning curves there.”

CeeLo Green’s Second Job on The Voice Season 29

Mega Mentor isn’t Green’s only job on season 29 of The Voice. He’s also participating in the all-new In-Season All-Star Competition. The new segment will feature six past competitors on The Voice, whose former coach brought them back to the show.

The artists will compete in head-to-head sing-offs, which Green will judge to determine a winner. Green has an important job. The coach with the most sing-off wins will get a second finalist in the finale.

After the Knockouts, the nine remaining contestants will compete in a semi-final. The finale will feature the Top 4 artists of the season.

As the season heads towards its finale, for the first time in show history, a new voting block comprised of super fans and past Voice artists will make up the studio audience.

That crowd will vote for their favorite performer in real time during the semi-finals and finale. The audience will ultimately determine which finalist will win The Voice.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)