3 Times George Harrison Outshined The Beatles—From Supergroups to Solo No. 1 Albums

Each of The Beatles has enjoyed a successful solo career. I wouldn’t say that the band’s beloved late guitarist, George Harrison, is anywhere close to underrated. However, when compared to the likes of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, I don’t think he gets as much love as he deserves for the big things he did as a solo artist post-Beatles. Let’s look at just a few moments that prove George Harrison was capable of outshining his past with the Fab Four.

Videos by American Songwriter

He Formed One of the Best Supergroups

The Travelling Wilburys were a killer supergroup. There’s no denying that. Formed in 1988 and lasting just a few short years, this group was made up of some of the greatest artists in rock and folk. Members included George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Roy Orbison. And songs like “Handle With Care” and “She’s My Baby” would have never hit the airwaves if Harrison and Lynne hadn’t come up with the idea together while working on the former’s 1987 record, Cloud Nine.

He Was the First Beatle To Release a No. 1 Solo Album

All Things Must Pass was technically George Harrison’s third album as a solo artist. However, it was his first after The Beatles broke up in 1970, and also the first of any former Beatles’ records to hit No. 1. It certainly makes sense why. This folk rock venture is absolutely gorgeous. All Things Must Pass was a carefully put-together work. It’s full of songs that Harrison had been working on while still part of the Fab Four. His songwriting talents really came out on this record, and it proved that he was on the same musical level as The Beatles’ two principal songwriters.

He Pioneered Charity Concerts

George Harrison was likely not the first person to kick off a charity concert. However, his efforts predated the likes of Live Aid and other musical benefit concerts. It would be a shame to overlook his influence in the growing trend of using music to raise money for charity. The concert in question was known as The Concert for Bangladesh, and it took place in August of 1971. The charity effort was formed after one Ravi Shankar told Harrison about the terrible things happening in Bangladesh at the time. The former Beatle wanted to help. It was a really amazing concert that featured the talents of Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Leon Russell, and even featured an appearance from former Beatle, Ringo Starr.

Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns