Watch: Charli XCX Performs a Killer Set on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Charli XCX has had an excellent year so far in 2024. From the critically acclaimed release of her album Brat to her recent Grammy nominations (count ’em: seven Grammy nominations), the British pop star is having the time of her life. And her recent musical guest performance on yesterday’s episode of Saturday Night Live was also pretty killer, we have to admit.

Charli XCX also hosted last night’s episode as well, marking the first time the pop star has hosted the show. It also marked her third Saturday Night Live musical guest performance in total. During her high-energy set, Charli XCX performed two different tracks from Brat: “360” and “Sympathy Is A Knife”. “360”, in particular, is up for the Best Record and Best Music Video awards at the Grammys next year. You can watch the performances below:

Charli XCX Is No Stranger to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Stage

The last time Charli XCX performed on an episode of Saturday Night Live was back in March 2022, where she performed two songs from her previous album Crash.

On last night’s episode, Charli proved she had a good sense of humor; which her fans, naturally, already knew. During her opening monologue, Charli XCX went in depth about what makes someone “brat”, a label famously dished out to her fans, particular situations, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Martha Stewart.

“When Martha [Stewart] gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead, that is brat,” said Charli during her monologue, referencing the newest Netflix documentary about the famous home design icon. “That is extremely brat.”

Back in October, Charli wrapped up her Sweat Tour with Australian pop singer Troye Sivan, in support of the albums Brat and Something To Give Each Other, respectively. Charli XCX is currently on tour at the moment, with just a few additional United Kingdom dates left on the Brat Tour before she heads off to Australia and New Zealand in February of next year.

In June of next year, she’ll be co-headlining the Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival with the likes of Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images

