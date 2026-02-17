3 Times John Lennon Actually Praised Paul McCartney’s Songwriting

John Lennon and Paul McCartney were a complicated pair. They were the principal songwriters of The Beatles, known for having riffs with each other often, particularly at the end of the Fab Four’s tenure. We’ll never know what their relationship was really like on a friendship level. But on a professional level, it seemed like both musicians had no qualms with being critical of one another’s writing despite working so well together. Lennon didn’t praise McCartney frequently, but he did openly praise the following three songs that McCartney wrote for the band.

“Hey Jude” (1968)

This might just be the best song Paul McCartney ever wrote, or at least, that’s what John Lennon seemed to think. In an interview with Hit Parader in 1972, Lennon said that “Hey Jude” was “his [McCartney] best song.” Considering the song is more or less about Lennon divorcing his wife and leaving his son, Julian, it’s surprising that Lennon liked it so much.

“It started off as a song about my son Julian because Paul was going to see him,” said Lennon. “Then he turned it into ‘Hey Jude.’ I always thought it was about me and Yoko but he said it was about him and his.”

“Fixing A Hole” from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967)

This little gem on one of The Beatles’ finest albums was written by McCartney. In fact, much of the album was put together by McCartney, and you can tell from the lyrics of many of that record’s songs. And despite being so loved, Lennon apparently thought little of the album. That is, except for one song: “Fixing A Hole”.

“That’s Paul, again writing a good lyric,” said Lennon in 1980 of “Fixing A Hole”.

“The Fool On The Hill” from ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ (1967)

John Lennon’s praise of this Paul McCartney-penned tune from Magical Mystery Tour was predictably brief, but it was praise nonetheless. McCartney sings lead on this song, which was inspired by the Dutch design group The Fool and possibly by the guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi

“Now that’s Paul. Another good lyric, shows he’s capable of writing complete songs,” said Lennon in an interview with Playboy, adding a little playful insult at the end.

Photo by Universal Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images