3 Times Rock Legends Shared the Spotlight Without Egos Clashing

Rock stars are known for their egos. While that’s not always a fair assumption, the paradigm of a rock star is someone larger than life, who leaves little room for anyone else to have the spotlight. They are all attitude and angst, conventionally.

There can typically be only one top dog, making collaborations between equals a hard ask. If you’re undeniably the legend in the room, then no problem. But when that comes into question? Well, let’s just say it hasn’t always worked out in rock collaboration history. However, ego was no problem for the three collaborations below. These artists managed to temper their stardom for the sake of great music.

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“Dancing In The Street” — David Bowie and Mick Jagger

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Now, it’s hard to say that David Bowie and Mick Jagger didn’t have any creative tension while recording this cover of “Dancing In The Street”, but the final product doesn’t reveal it if they did. These two rockers turned into happy-go-lucky dancers in the accompanying music video. It’s one of the oddest classic rock collaboration moments, but a welcome blitheness.

The Rolling Stones frontman and Bowie lived up to the song’s title in the music video, seemingly just letting the cameras roll on whatever they did. The director seems to have given little to no notes as these two rock heavyweights shed their inhibitions.

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” — Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty

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These two mutual admirers reportedly had zero ego while recording this iconic rock collaboration. Everything you ever hear about Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s relationship is positive. That working environment led to hits like this one, perfectly matched and timeless.

Petty decided to give up this masterpiece so Nicks could record it for her landmark solo album, Bella Donna. It’s not every day that a rocker willingly lets go of a song that was sure to be successful. That fact speaks volumes about the respect shared between the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman and her longtime friend and collaborator.

The Traveling Wilburys

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Putting even two legendary musicians in one room is difficult enough. But a handful? On paper, most people would tell you that it couldn’t work. But there have been several supergroups over the years, including the impossibly star-studded Traveling Wilburys.

Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty in one room? That’s something all classic rock fans would be eager to witness. This hodgepodge group of iconic band members and frontmen reportedly had virtually no egos. They were united by a shared love of music.

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)