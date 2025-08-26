3 TV Show Theme Songs That Defined the 1980s

TV show themes are time capsules. Every generation has its own set of intros that feel integral to their lives. Below, find three theme songs from the 1980s that pretty much defined the decade.

“Where Everybody Knows Your Name” – Cheers

“Where Everybody Knows Your Name” is more a pop hit than it is a TV show theme song. Setting the scene for Cheers, this theme plays less like a trite jingle and more like a viable, radio-friendly song. That’s thanks to the songwriter’s pop background.

“I was never that cognizant of how long they ran until we were done with the writing,” songwriter Gary Portnoy once said. “Most were born as full-length songs that were then edited down to a minute. I never had to clear my head of past TV themes because I was never really thinking in that vein while we were working.”

That approach to theme writing has helped this song transcend the show it was written for.

“Thank You for Being a Friend” – The Golden Girls



The Golden Girls theme song is as much of a cultural icon as the four ladies at the center of this show. Not everyone has tuned into this ’80s classic, but most people know this tune. It perfectly sums up this sitcom’s themes of loyalty and friendship. Traveled down a road and back again / Your heart is true / You’re a pal and a confidant, succinctly sums up the tight bonds The Golden Girls follows.

It took songwriter Andrew Gold only an hour to pen this timeless theme. Sometimes a great song can fall out quickly. This is one example of the merits of striking while the iron is hot.

“Everywhere You Look” – Full House

Though Full House kicked off towards the end of the decade, we’d still consider this theme an ’80s staple. Though this theme doesn’t directly narrate the events of the show, it has similar themes. “Everywhere You Look” is about family and familiarity—finding solace at home with the ones you love. This idea does a pretty good job of summing up this late ’80s classic.

This song has proven to be a timeless tune, thanks to its revamp in 2016 by Carly Rae Jepsen. The pop singer tried her hand at this theme for the reboot of the show, Fuller House. It doesn’t hit quite the same as the original, but it still has something inherently heartwarming about it.

