3 TV Show Theme Songs That Defined the 1970s

Theme songs are uber important to the success of a show. Nothing is more memorable than a catchy melody. So the quickest way to stick in an audience’s mind is to pen a truly stellar opening theme. The 1970s were packed with unforgettable TV show songs. Find three that defined the decade below.

“Movin’ On Up” – The Jeffersons

No one has really coined the ’70s as the most optimistic decade, but you start to think otherwise while listening to “Movin’ On Up” from The Jeffersons. Like the show, the theme song highlights a sense of upward mobility—a new lease on life. It is also a watershed moment for black representation on TV. “I know about black folks movin’ up,” songwriter Ja’net Dubois once said. “I’ve been there.”

This song remains inspirational for anyone who listens, though. Most of us have somewhere we’d like to be—something that signals success in our minds. Because of this, the sentiment of “Movin’ On Up” resonates with most viewers. It’s what made the show a success and what has kept this theme song in the public consciousness for decades.

“Happy Days” – Happy Days

Though the theme song for Happy Days borrows sounds from the ’50s, it’s a part of the ’70s TV landscape. The lyrics tap into nostalgia for a time gone by. Sunday Monday happy days / Tuesday Wednesday happy days / Thursday Friday happy days / Saturday what a day, the opening verse reads, succintly introducing the idea of unbridled good times.

Watching Happy Days is a nostalgic experience for many people. Hindsight tends to obliterate the band and put rose-colored glasses on. Because of that, this theme song hits the nail on the head.

“Three’s Company” – Three’s Company

If there is a theme song from the ’70s that those from a younger generation can sing, it’s likely the one from Three’s Company. This sitcom has been referenced in countless subsequent shows, keeping its memory alive.

Joe Raposo, of Sesame Street fame, wrote this theme. Before penning this theme about two single girls rooming with a single man, Raposo was writing the iconic “C is for Cookie.” So writing a line like, Where the kisses are hers and hers and his / Three’s company, too is quite the jump. Nevertheless, Raposo was able to transfer his melody-making skills to this infectious theme.

