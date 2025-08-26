Morgan Wallen Joins Taylor Swift as the Only Two Artists This Century To Accomplish This Chart-Topping Feat

Morgan Wallen’s latest album is making history. The singer’s fourth studio album. I’m the Problem, has officially topped the Billboard 200 for 12 nonconsecutive weeks.

Videos by American Songwriter

Citing data from Luminate, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption, the outlet reported that the LP debuted at No. 1 on the May 31st chart.

The album spent eight weeks in that position, before falling out of the top spot for two weeks. I’m the Problem soon returned to the No. 1 position, where it’s been for four-straight weeks.

I’m the Problem marks Wallen’s third No. 1 album. He previously captured the top position with Dangerous: The Double Album in 2021 and One Thing at a Time in 2023.

Those three LPs have given Wallen a career total of 41 weeks at No. 1. His latest week atop the chart helped him surpass Adele, who’s notched 40 weeks at No. 1.

Wallen is now in second place for the most weeks at No. 1 this century. He sits only behind Taylor Swift, who’s spent 86 weeks at No. 1 since 2000.

Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Success

Wallen’s chart success comes amid his I’m the Problem Tour, which has been crisscrossing the U.S. since June. That leg of the tour came to an end on Aug. 23 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Wallen is now slated to head to Canada, where he’ll perform two shows each in Toronto and Edmonton.

Despite the tour and album’s success, Wallen opted not to submit I’m the Problem for GRAMMY consideration. Additionally, Wallen decided not to put himself up for any category at the annual awards show, which will take place Feb. 1. The singer has not spoken out about the reason for his decision.

However, during an April appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Vaughn, Wallen discussed the inspiration for his latest album.

“A lot of the things that were successful in the past were like whiskey drinking, all that stuff, and I’ve almost explored every angle of that that’s possible. Last album, I had plenty of trap beats and stuff like that,” he said. “This time, I was like, ‘Hey man, maybe let’s tone that down a little bit. You can still get that swagger, you can accomplish certain things without that same thing.”