3 TV Sitcom Theme Songs Written by and Performed by Reba McEntire

In 1986, Reba McEntire first caught the acting bug while filming a mini-movie-like music video for her single “Whoever’s in New England.” She continued to create more dramatic music videos from then on, including acting roles as a mother and waitress who returns to school in the 1992 video for “Is There Life Out There,” which was later adapted into a TV movie in 1994, starring McEntire as Lily Marshall.



She later made her big screen debut in Tremors in 1990, starring alongside Kevin Bacon, then starred in more films, including the TV movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw with Kenny Rogers, followed by The Man from Left Field (1993), North (1994), The Little Rascals (1994), Buffalo Girls (1995), Forever Love (1998), Secret of Giving (2001), and One Night at McCool’s (2001), among others.



During the 1990s, McEntire also guest-starred on Evening Shade with Burt Reynolds, Frasier, as a caller, and the animated series Hercules as the voice of Artemis.



By the 2000s, McEntire starred namesake show, Reba, for six seasons, and later had a recurring role as hairstylist June Ballard on the comedy Young Sheldon from 2020 through 2022, along with starring in Malibu Country and Big Sky, the film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and The Hammer in 2023.



A year later, she also starred in her latest sitcom, Happy’s Place, and co-wrote the theme song for the show. Since the early 1990s, McEntire has also written and/or performed a few more opening songs for TV.

“Climb That Mountain High” for Delta (1992-2993)

Written by Reba McEntire and Don Schlitz

Reba’s sixteenth album, Rumor Has It, delivered one of her signature songs, a cover of Bobby Genrtry’s 1970 hit “Fancy.” The album also featured a theme song McEntire co-wrote with Don Schlitz for the early ’90s ABC sitcom, Delta, starring Delta Burke, an aspiring country singer who leaves her life behind and relocates to Nashville to pursue her dream.



I’m going to climb that mountain high

I’m going to see what’s on the other side

I’m going to kiss this town goodbye

I’m going to climb that mountain



How I arrived here, heaven only knows

Seems more like the kind of place the devil would’ve chose

To spend my life here is more than I can do

I know somewhere down the road my dream will come true

“I’m a Survivor” for Reba (2001-2007)’

Written by Shelby Kennedy and Phillip White

McEntire was already a seasoned TV actor before starring in her namesake show, Reba, as a single mother who navigates raising three children and rebuilding her life after her husband leaves her for another woman. Reba aired for six seasons through 2007 and featured guest stars, including Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson, along with TV mainstays Patrick Duffy (Dallas, Step by Step), the late Nell Carter (Gimme a Break!), and more.



McEntire picked up Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role on Reba, and won a People’s Choice Award in 2002.



Though this theme song wasn’t written by McEntire, she still sang it for her show.



My roots are planted in the past

And though my life is changing fast

And who I am is who I wanna be



A single mom who works two jobs

Who loves her kids and never stops

With gentle hands and a heart of a fighter

I’m a survivor



“I’m a Survivor” went to No. 3 on the Country chart and is also featured on McEntire’s third compilation album Greatest Hits Volume III: I’m a Survivor in 2001.

“You Belong at Happy’s Place” for Happy’s Place (2024-Present)

Written by Reba McEntire, Carole King, and Doug Sisemore

In 2024, McEntire teamed up with Carole King to write the theme song for her new NBC sitcom Happy’s Place. The theme song captures the storyline of the sitcom, following a woman, Bobbie, played by McEntire, who takes over her father’s restaurant in Knoxville, Tennessee, following his death.



Come on to Happy’s Place

You belong to Happy’s place

Rest your heart and be a part

You’ll always feel so safe

Put a smile on someone else’s face

Right here at Happy’s Place

Oh-oh-oh

Right here at Happy’s Place



So just leave your troubles right outside

Fingers crossed, they’ll catch a ride

Raise your glass, raise your glass, celebrate with a toast

Raise your glass to the ones that you miss the most



“I emailed her and told her the situation,” McEntire said of working with King on the song. “She said that she’d love to help out. I hadn’t seen her in maybe four years, but we’re friends.”

McEntire said she had the beginning of the song and the melody around a chorus before King came in. Then [King] came in. “I said, ‘Carole, I really love my melody, and I love your lyrics,’” recalled McEntire. “So she said, ‘Throw them together.’”

