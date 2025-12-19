Stevie Wonder Announces Cancellation of Annual Benefit Concerts

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Stevie Wonder first shared his voice with the world when he released the single “Fingertips” in the early 1960s. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. From that moment, Wonder went on to sell over 100 million albums, win over 20 Grammy Awards, and receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And with all that success came wealth. Thankfully, Wonder found ways to give back with the House Full of Toys benefit concert. But sadly, the singer suddenly canceled all shows.

For most years, Wonder held one concert around Christmas for the House Full of Toys drive. But this year, the singer had other plans. Instead of just one show, he wanted to do four. The shows would take place at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.

According to Wonder, the decision to cancel the shows had nothing to do with his health. Apparently, the singer just didn’t have enough time. “A week and a half ago, I came up with the idea of doing four nights at the Fonda Theatre to raise money for House Full of Toys. Big idea. Little time. So because of that little time, I’ve decided to cancel all four shows.”

Stevie Wonder Will Return In 2026 With More Than “Enough Time”

While this year’s concert would mark the 26th edition of the House Full of Toys event, Wonder hoped to bring the show back in 2026. But not wanting kids to go without on Christmas, the icon promised, “Yet still, I will this year put my money where my heart is by giving a substantial donation for the children for House Full of Toys. And next year, we will again do House Full of Toys with the big idea and enough time to put it together.”

Those who happened to purchase a ticket to the event will be emailed about receiving a refund. The event, presented by the We Are You Foundation, focused on helping children with disabilities navigate their road to recovery. Guests attending the concert were urged to bring an unwrapped toy or gift to support the cause.

Although the concerts will not move forward this year, Wonder’s commitment to House Full of Toys remains unchanged. By pledging a substantial donation and planning a return in 2026, the singer made it clear that the mission behind the benefit extends far beyond a single year.



(Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF)