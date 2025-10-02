3 Two-Hit Wonders That Capture the Vibes of the 1970s

In terms of pop culture, there is arguably not a more romanticized and idealized decade than the 1970s. It was an incredibly transitional time for pop culture, and the growth of both movies and music produced some absolutely iconic content. One party that contributed to this legacy is the group of musicians who walked out of the 1970s not as one-hit wonders, but as two-hit wonders.

If you weren’t born in the 1970s, and your understanding of the decade comes from family members, movies, books, or music, then there is a good chance your vision of it entails themes of simplicity, grooviness, and ultimately, a sophisticated yet unruly way of life. As stated, music has a big part of this, including these three two-hit wonders from the 1970s.

Redbone

Redbone is a culturally defining band of the 1970s, although their popular legacy hasn’t matched that of bands such as Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles. Regardless, during the decade, Redbone helped fill the airwaves with animated and warm sonic colors. Particularly on their two major hits, “Come And Get Your Love” and “The Witch Queen Of New Orleans”.

“Come And Get Your Love” is a staple tune of the 1970s, and after its initial release, it climbed to the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. While not as successful as “Come And Get Your Love”, “The Witch Queen Of New Orleans” had quite the run, peaking at No. 21 on the chart.

The Knack

Like Redbone, The Knack is a band whose legacy has not necessarily endured beyond the 1970s, unlike some of their more notable contemporaries. Nevertheless, they had the “it factor” in the 70s, and their two major chart placements with “My Sharona” and “Good Girls Don’t” attest to that.

The more notable and successful of the two hits is “My Sharona”, because it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But “Good Girls Don’t” is only 10 spots behind it in terms of chart placement, as this single peaked at No. 11 on the most famous chart in the world.

Stealers Wheel

If you watched Quentin Tarantino’s cult-classic film, Reservoir Dogs, then you have listened to Stealers Wheel’s hit song “Stuck In The Middle With You”. While Tarantino’s film re-launched this single into notoriety following the 1970s, it was also a force of nature following its initial release in 1972. So was their 1974 single, “Star”.

Released in 1972, Stealers Wheel’s single “Stuck In The Middle With You” graced the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 6. Even though “Star” is not as widely popular as “Stuck In The Middle With You”, it was fairly successful on the chart, given that it secured a spot at No. 29.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images