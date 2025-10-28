Paul McCartney Reflects on Forming Wings After The Beatles’ Breakup in First Trailer for ‘A Man on the Run’ Documentary

The new Paul McCartney documentary Man on the Run, which focuses on the launch of the rock legend’s solo career following The Beatles’ breakup, will get its TV premiere via Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service starting February 25, 2026.

Now, the first official trailer for the movie has debuted on McCartney’s and Prime Video’s YouTube channels. The promo features a voice-over by Sir Paul reflecting on the formation of Wings after the Fab Four split. The trailer, which is set to the Wings hit “Band on the Run,” also includes a montage of film clips and photos of The Beatles, McCartney, and his first wife, Linda.

“The Beatles had broken up,” Paul says in promo. “And I was thinking, ‘What do I do now? How can I ever do anything that’s anywhere near as good as The Beatles?’ I was on my own for the first time. I had to look inside myself. So, I put a new band together. I thought we should start from square one. It was a puzzle I had to unravel.”

The trailer also offers tidbits about the film, including that it features “rare unreleased music and footage.”

As previously reported, Man on the Run got its world premiere at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on August 30. Before its 2026 premiere on Prime Video, the film will be screened in select theaters.

More Details About the Documentary

Man on the Run was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Morgan Neville, whose credits include the Oscar-winning 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom. According to an official description of Man on the Run, McCartney sat for seven interviews with Neville. The director also was given full access to the rock legends’ journals, and to Linda McCartney’s photographs.

Paul was one of the project’s executive producers.

Upcoming Wings Book and Compilation

McCartney’s soon-to-be published memoir, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, also focuses on the same period of Paul’s life that’s the focus of the documentary. The book will be released on Tuesday, November 4.

The memoir was based on dozens of hours of interviews with McCartney and “numerous key players” associated with Wings. The book charts Paul and the band’s journey from its formation in the early 1970s through its 1981 dissolution.

A companion compilation, simply titled WINGS, will be released on Friday, November 7. The retrospective, which was curated by McCartney, will be available as a three-LP set and a two-CD collection featuring 32 tracks, a single CD or LP with 12 songs, and via digital formats.

A Blu-ray version also will be available exclusively from Paul’s official online store. It features 32 tracks, and includes Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard, as well as a high-res stereo mix.

You can pre-order the WINGS compilation now.

McCartney’s Current Tour Plans

McCartney currently is touring North America, on the latest leg of his Got Back World Tour.

The 21-date trek, which kicked off on September 26 in Santa Barbrara, California, is plotted out through a November 24-25 stand in Chicago at the United Center.

Paul’s next show takes on Wednesday, October 29, in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. Check out a full list of tour dates at PaulMcCartney.com.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)