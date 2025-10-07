3 Underrated Songs From the 1990s That Need To Be Officially Re-Released Today

When the 1980s came to a close and the 1990s started, the music industry and public taste reverted to its ways by promoting niche, independent, and subculturally motivated bands. Nirvana, Pearl Jam, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Wu-Tang Clan, A Tribe Called Quest, and R.E.M. are a few to name. However, on the contrary, big commercial pop names such as Mariah Carey, Alanis Morissette, and the Spice Girls also ruled the industry.

What we are trying to say is that the 1990s had a diverse soundtrack, a diverse soundtrack of hits and underrated songs. Concerning the latter, here are three underrated songs from the 1990s that need to be officially re-released today.

“Sappy” by Nirvana

While Nirvana was one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, they had their ways of staying cryptic and mysterious. That being so, there is still a lot of music from Nirvana that remains under the rug or has been swept under thanks to their surplus of other hit songs. However, a song of theirs that they purposefully hid under the rug was “Sappy”.

Also known as “Verse Chorus Verse”, Nirvana released “Sappy” as a hidden track on the AIDS-benefit compilation No Alternative. Culturally and musically, the song has the legs to go the distance. For numerous reasons, we think that this would be a hit if it were released today.

“Galaxie” by Blind Melon

Blind Melon‘s fame primarily revolves around their 1992 hit song, “No Rain”. Unfortunately, thanks to that song, folks not well acquainted with the 1990s band and their catalog tend to only listen to that track. In our opinion, they are missing out, as Blind Melon has several songs that are worth a listen, including their 1995 track, “Galaxie”.

There is no way to truly say how this song would perform on the charts today. However, it would surely acquire a cult following. Seemingly, just like it did back in the day. Like a lot of songs in Melon’s catalog, people overlook this incredibly underrated and sonically timeless single.

“Forever” by Mariah Carey

You might not agree with this selection from the 1990s, but in regards to the rest of Mariah Carey‘s catalog, it is incredibly underrated. Released in 1995, “Forever” has all the makings of a quintessential Mariah Carey vocal masterpiece, such as “Emotions” or “Fantasy”.

Needless to say, this track would seemingly kill if Carey re-released it today. There are no gimmicks, no overproduced instrumentals, or superfluous elements. This song is just Mariah Carey’s vocal talent, nothing more and nothing less.

