3 Underrated Songs That Every Aerosmith Fan Should Know

Aerosmith has had their fair share of hits, from “Dream On” to the exultant “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”. However, there are so many good songs that often get swept under the rug of their extensive catalog. Here are some personal favorite songs of Aerosmith’s that the average fan may or may not be familiar with.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fever (1993)

Released along with their 1993 album Get A Grip, “Fever” by Aerosmith is easily one of their more underrated tracks. The song talks about replacing one addiction with another, and the lyrics point to this lifestyle change. “The buzz that you be gettin’ from the crack don’t last / I’d rather be OD’in on the crack of her a**,” is one particularly saucy line that iHeart notes, and it sums up the song pretty well. “Fever” was also covered by Garth Brooks on his Fresh Horses album, if you’re looking for a country version.

Seasons of Wither (1974)

Aerosmith’s Get Your Wings might have only made it to No. 74 on the charts after its release, but it gave us one of the band’s best ballads, “Seasons of Wither”. According to 2 Loud 2 Old Music, the tune was actually written by Steven Tyler while he was doing drugs in his basement in the middle of a Massachusetts winter. Tyler clearly wasn’t doing too hot. Honestly, you don’t write the lyrics “In time bound to lose your mind / Live on borrowed time / Take the wind right out of your sail” if you’re in a happy stage in life.

No More No More (1975)

“No More No More”, which speaks on getting tired of life on the road, is one of the tracks on 1975’s Toys In The Attic. According to SongFacts, Steven Tyler was having a hard time coming up with lyrics for the album. The band told him that he should just write about what he knew. As we’ve seen with Tyler, he often seems to write based on whatever he’s going through at the time. That idea birthed this song, which sings of “Holiday Inns” where you “lock the door with a chain.” To Tyler, they’re “all the same.”

Photo by: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic