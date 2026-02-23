Jelly Roll Just Announced the Little ASS Shed Tour for 2026

Jelly Roll has just announced a string of tour dates for summer 2026. The 11-date outing, dubbed the Little ASS Shed Tour, will comprise a number of dates in between Jelly’s “BIG ASS Stadium Tour” co-headlining shows with Post Malone.

Videos by American Songwriter

No, Jelly won’t be playing sheds—these are stadium and amphitheater shows just like the ones on the BIG ASS Stadium Tour. But in Posty and Carter Faith’s place will be Kashus Culpepper in the opening slot.

Little ASS Shed Tour stops will include West Palm Beach, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; Bangor, Maine; Syracuse, New York; and many others. The first stop comes May 28 (West Palm Beach), while the final Little ASS Shed Tour is July 22 in Walla Walla, Washington. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

Jelly Roll’s Little ASS Shed Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Artist presale for Jelly Roll’s Little ASS Shed Tour begins Wednesday, February 25 at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now! General onsale begins Friday, February 27 at 10AM local time, also at Ticketmaster.

Tickets to the BIG ASS Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll and Post Malone are already onsale. You can get tickets to all Jelly Roll tour dates on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

(Little ASS Shed Tour Dates in Bold)

04/10 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival #

04/26 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival #

05/13 — El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium #

05/16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Boots In The Park Festival #

05/19 — Waco, TX @ McLane Stadium #

05/23 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium #

05/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Protective Stadium #

05/28 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

05/29 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium #

05/31 — Panama City Beach, FL @ Gulf Coast Jam #

06/02 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^

06/05 — Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium #

06/07 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/07 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Fest #

06/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

06/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium #

06/10 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^

06/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium #

06/13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater ^

06/16 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #

06/18 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC ^

06/20 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

06/20 — Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Festival #

06/21 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ^

06/22 — East Hartford, CT @ Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field #

06/23 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

06/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field #

06/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #

07/11 — Fayetteville, AR @ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium #

07/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium #

07/17 — Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium #

07/21 — Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium #

07/22 — Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

07/24 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium #

07/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium #

^ = w/ Kashus Culpepper

# = Jelly Roll & Post Malone co-headlining w/ Carter Faith

Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.