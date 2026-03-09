3 Unique Albums That Proved the Singer-Songwriter Era Was Real Between 1970 and 1975

Singer-songwriter albums were really at their peak in the early 1970s. A lot of things were changing in the world of music, including how musicians wrote music, the genres they experimented in, and the themes they wanted to present. And while the following three records are quite loved today, I do think they deserve more recognition for how they influenced the singer-songwriter boom in the early 1970s. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Just Another Diamond Day’ by Vashti Bunyan (1970)

It makes me so happy that Vashti Bunyan finally got her flowers, even if it took a few decades. The iconic folk record Just Another Diamond Day was released back in 1970 to little fanfare. When the album did poorly, Bunyan disappeared from the industry for a while. But over the years, it has become a cult classic; and the album’s retrospective accolades inspired Bunyan to return to the music industry.

Just Another Diamond Day is a unique piece of work that uses Bunyan’s voice (and little else in terms of instrumentation) to tell the tales of her experience traveling the Scottish countryside by horse and wagon.

‘John Prine’ by John Prine (1971)

While many would likely pigeonhole John Prine into a firm “country” category, part of his appeal in the 1970s was how unique his music was among both traditional country artists and folk musicians. He was a singer-songwriter that occupied a unique space during a very rich era for music. His self-titled debut album, specifically, is a treat for the ears and a beautiful example of what direction singer-songwriter music was taking at the time. If you ever get your hands on this one, take the time to really sit with it. You might find some wisdom in Prine’s words, particularly on songs like “Angel In Montgomery” or “Hello In There”.

‘Horses’ by Patti Smith (1975)

Some would say this record is firmly placed in punk rock or garage rock territory. I think it’s an extremely unique example of singer-songwriter albums from the genre’s golden age, towards the tail end. Honestly, Horses really represents a shift in the musical consciousness. It’s more avant-garde, experimental, and ahead of its time. It came out on the cusp of when punk rock started to come into the world. Songs like “Gloria” and “Free Money” remain favorites for a reason, along with Smith’s cover of “My Generation” by The Who.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images