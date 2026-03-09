Rivalry or No Comptition? The Latest ‘American Idol’ vs. ‘The Voice’ Ratings Battle Has a Clear Winner

In June 2002, American Idol promised a competition unlike any other. While bringing the singing competition to homes all over the United States, it helped launch other competitions like America’s Got Talent, The Next, Rising Star, Nashville Star, The X Factor, and The Voice. Although a few of the shows listed fizzled, The Voice continued to release new seasons. With both shows promoting a lineup that included Kelly Clarkson, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, and more, the ratings war revealed the one show fans keep coming back to.

In January, American Idol kicked off season 24 with Luke Bryan, Richie, and Underwood returning. Just a month later, The Voice: Battle of Champions welcomed back Legend, Clarkson, and Adam Levine for a special season. With both shows underway, the productions found themselves fighting for the same time.

For the second time, American Idol and The Voice have aired at the same time. American Idol airs from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Looking at The Voice, it airs from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. So, for exactly one hour, both shows are fighting for the same audience. Well, it might not be that much of a fight as American Idol set the standard with 5.1 million viewers.

Tensions Rise On ‘American Idol’

Changing up the new season, American Idol decided to leave Hollywood for a new “Music City Takeover.” Bringing the contestants to the heart of Nashville, fans seemed to love the fresh scenery. As for The Voice, it gained a viewership of 3.3 million. With American Idol having a 50% advantage on The Voice – the long-running singing competition once again proved it remains the show viewers tune in for when the two giants go head-to-head.

Although winning the ratings war, the producers of American Idol have dealt with some criticism from Underwood. According to an insider, they told The U.S. Sun that the singer didn’t like how the show portrayed her. “Like them highlighting the times she got booed and making a mockery of it. She knows they’re doing it for the ratings, but she felt it was disrespectful for them to lean into that so much.”

Still, despite the behind-the-scenes tension, the latest numbers suggest that American Idol still holds a powerful grip on audiences. And with both shows continuing to air new episodes, the battle for viewers is far from finished, leaving fans to decide which singing competition truly deserves the crown.

(Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)