These 4 Dwight Yoakam Songs Will Be Classics Forever

It’s hard to deny the magic that is Dwight Yoakam. Since 1986, Yoakam has remained one of the most influential artists in country music. Yoakam’s hits are far too many to mention. But these are four of his best songs, which will likely be classics forever.

“Honky Tonk Man”

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Yoakam’s debut single, “Honky Tonk Man”, appears on his freshman Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc. record. Written by Johnny Horton, Tillman Franks, and Howard Hausey, “Honky Tonk Man” was first released by Horton in 1956.

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But it’s Yoakam’s version that remains the most well-known. The song says, “Well I’m a honky tonk man, and I can’t seem to stop / I love to give the girls a whirl to the music of an old juke box / But when my money’s all gone, I’m on the telephone singing / Hey, hey, mama can your daddy come home.”

“A Thousand Miles From Nowhere”

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On Yoakam’s This Time album is “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere”. Written solely by Yoakam, “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” became a Top 5 single.

The song says, “I got heartaches in my pocket / I got echoes in my head / And all that I keep hearing / Are the cruel, cruel things that you said / I’m a thousand miles from nowhere / Time don’t matter to me / ‘Cause I’m a thousand miles from nowhere / And there’s no place I want to be.”

“Streets Of Bakersfield”

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A duet with Buck Owen, “Streets Of Bakersfield” is Yoakam’s first No. 1 single. The song, on Buenas Noches From A Lonely Room, was written by Homer Joy. Owen first released “Streets Of Bakersfield” in 1973. Yoakam’s version came out in 1988.

“Streets Of Bakersfield” says, “I came here looking for something / I couldn’t find anywhere else / Hey, I’m not trying to be nobody / I just want a chance to be myself / I’ve spent a thousand miles a-thumbin’ / Yes, I’ve worn blisters on my heels / Trying to find me something better / Here on the streets of Bakersfield.”

“It Only Hurts When I Cry”

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On Yoakam’s If There Was A Way project is “It Only Hurts When I Cry”. Written by Yoakam and Roger Miller, the Top 10 hit shows off Yoakam’s softer side with this sad song.

“It Only Hurts When I Cry” says, “The only time I feel the pain / Is in the sunshine or the rain / And I don’t feel no hurt at all / Unless you count when teardrops fall / I tell the truth ‘cept when I lie / It only hurts me when I cry.“

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