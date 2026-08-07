3 Rock Ballads From the 1990s That Make Us Wish We Had a Time Machine

These three rock ballads make us want to go back in time. If we had a time machine, many 1990s rock fans would choose to revisit these staple tracks from their era.

[RELATED: 4 Rock Songs From 1993 That I Can’t Stop Listening to Today]

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“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” – Aerosmith

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It would be nice if we could experience this cultural juggernaut in real time again. Sure, this 1990s Aerosmith rock classic still stands tall in modernity, but the 100th time hearing the opening string swell pales in comparison to the first time. The first time you hear this song, it’s a staggering experience. It wouldn’t be the most world-altering use of a time machine, but I’d jump at the opportunity to go back and hear this song in its day.

“Lying close to you, feeling your heart beating / And I’m wondering what you’re dreaming / Wondering if it’s me you’re seeing,” the lyrics to this rock classic read. This is the kind of melodrama that rockers don’t seem to be capable of anymore.

“Iris” – Goo Goo Dolls

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“Iris” is a rock song that is just as popular today as it was in the late 1990s. But modern listeners have to look back on it through a throwback lens. This song wasn’t revolutionary in its day, but it stands as a powerful example of the era’s grungy sound. It would be nice to hear this stunner in the context of its scene.

“And I don’t want the world to see me / ‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand / When everything’s made to be broken / I just want you to know who I am,” the chorus to this timeless classic reads. Imagine being able to scream along to this song with your friends in the late 1990s when it was new and shiny.

“Nothing Else Matters” – Metallica

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Flashing even further back to the early 1990s, we have this somber rock classic, “Nothing Else Matters”. This is a genre of music that can’t be found today. The unique blend of metal and pop was a singular effort. It stood out in its day and continues to be hard to compare in modernity.

I’d reckon many hard rock fans would use a time machine to go back and hear this Metallica staple when it was released. This was a transformative song in 1991. Imagine being on the frontline of listeners who got to make this genre-bending song a hit.

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