3 Songs From the 1990s That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Country Music Fan

In the 1990s, country music was fun and playful. But it could also show an edge. Somehow the genre could dance between the two sides with a nimble skill. With one song, you might grin. With another, you might rub your chin in wonderment.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three country tracks we adore from back in the day that get your brain buzzing. Indeed, these are three songs from the 1990s that will instantly turn you into a country music fan.

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“The Thunder Rolls” by Garth Brooks from ‘No Fences’ (1991)

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Like a story? This is your track. This 1991 tune by Garth Brooks helped to solidify his legend as a country artist. The tune is both intimate and fully ready to belt out to 100,000 people in a stadium. Brooks has a deep well of emotion he draws from for each and every work. But on this song, the bucket fell further than perhaps ever, drawing water back up that continues to satisfy thirsts. Backed by big percussion and a slide guitar from the heavens, the tune has depth.

“Wide Open Spaces” by Dixie Chicks from ‘Wide Open Spaces’ (1998)

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Those who grew up in the 1990s know—this song was everywhere. You could probably walk a path in public and hear it everywhere you went on some days. Grocery stores, malls, home televisions, and car radios—it was ubiquitous, much like its subject. From the group’s 1998 LP of the same name, this offering had everyone and their brother and sister singing the refrain: Wiiiiiiddeeee oppppeennnn spppaccceesss! And it just felt good.

“How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes from ‘You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs’ (1997)

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Speaking of singing along, was there ever a track that was more sing-along-able than this one? A whole generation of young people grew up swaying in middle school and high school dances to this song after practicing it in their bedroom mirrors for hours. LeAnn Rimes (via songwriter Diane Warren) offered big swells of emotion that have since stuck with a generation. Your heart simply skips a beat when you belt the chorus, “How do I live without you? / I want to know / How do I breathe without you? / If you ever go!“

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