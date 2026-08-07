4 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1988 That Still Sound Fresh Today

Tons of pop smash hits dropped in 1988 and became famous for a hot minute. However, in the years since 1988, many of those pop hits have been forgotten by listeners. I don’t think that’s fair, especially when it comes to the following four era-defining tunes. Let’s revisit some classics and give them some love!

“Perfect World” by Huey Lewis And The News from ‘Small World’

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Remember “Perfect World” by Huey Lewis And The News? This rock classic was a crossover pop hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 3. The song was also quite successful in the UK, though it didn’t quite make it to the Top 40 there.

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Fun fact: This song was written by Alex Call, an old bandmate of Lewis. Call is famous for writing the ultra-catchy song “867-5309/Jenny” for Tommy Tutone.

“I Don’t Want Your Love” by Duran Duran from ‘Big Thing’

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There are plenty of Duran Duran songs out there that fans still jam out to, from “Hungry Like The Wolf” to “The Reflex”. “I Don’t Want Your Love”, though, doesn’t get quite as much attention. That’s a shame, because this song still slaps after all these years. You just can’t beat that very funky bassline.

“I Don’t Want Your Love” peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart and did well internationally. The music video, likewise, was a big hit at the time.

“The Promise” by When In Rome from ‘When In Rome’

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This new wave hit was all over the radio in 1988, and for good reason. “The Promise” by When In Rome is a very danceable song and remains When In Rome’s biggest hit. Sadly, I can’t remember the last time I heard this song out in the wild. It’s such an iconic tune that really defined 1988 musically, and I think it deserves more love.

“The Promise” peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 when it was released. The song later got a breath of new life among millennials when it was used in the closing scene of the 2004 film Napoleon Dynamite.

“Waiting For A Star To Fall” by Boy Meets Girl from ‘Reel Life’

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“Waiting For A Star To Fall” by Boy Meets Girl was, interestingly enough, written by the duo after seeing a real-life shooting star at a Whitney Houston concert. In fact, the duo offered the song to Houston initially, but it was rejected. Belinda Carlisle would pass on it as well, so Boy Meets Girl recorded it themselves. This pop hit from 1988 has been forgotten by many, but it was a real smash when it was released. It reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 in Canada.

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