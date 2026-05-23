4 Years Ago Today, We Said Goodbye to the Biological Son of This Country Music Legend Who Carried on His Father’s Legacy

Born February 23, 1948, in Hollywood, California, Thomas Bresh displayed a knack for music from a young age. Initially performing at age 3, he was finding work as a juvenile stunt man in cowboy films by age 7. In young adulthood, Bresh would learn that he came by his showmanship honestly—as his biological father was none other than Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Travis.

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Thomas Bresh would carry his father’s legacy forward, sending multiple singles to the country music charts beginning in the 1970s. Diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021, Bresh died in Nashville on May 23, 2022, at age 74. Four years after his death,we’re exploring his life and career.

Thomas Bresh: A True Showman

Raised by mother Ruth Johnson, and her husband, well-known Hollywood photographer Bud Bresh, Thomas Bresh received his first guitar from Merle Travis, a man he initially thought was a close family friend.

After learning his true parentage, the guitarist and singer vowed not to speak of it until after Bud Bresh’s death in 1987. Travis had died four years earlier of a heart attack at age 65.

In addition to singing and playing guitar, Thom Bresh was also an actor, comedian, and the world’s youngest stuntman, working regularly from age 3 to 17 at the Corriganville Movie Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

Studying music theory and orchestrations in both high school and college, Bresh was a member of rock and roll band The Crescents, who charted on the Hot 100 with the 1963 instrumental track “Pink Dominoes”.

In 1971, he recorded the single “D.B. Cooper Where Are You” for Kapp Records. It was withdrawn due to concerns over the subject matter, but Bresh charted his first single in 1976 when “Home Made Love” peaked at number six on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Additionally, the song earned him recognition from the Academy of Country Music, which nominated Bresh for Top New Male Vocalist that year.

Relocating to Nashville, he covered Travis’ co-written 1947 novelty hit “Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)” in 1978. Bresh’s rendition featured 13 celebrity impressions, all performed by him.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1983, Country Music Said Goodbye to a Massively Influential Guitarist Who Wrote Some of the Genre’s Most Enduring Hit Songs]

In addition to hosting the Canadian TV program Nashville Swing, Thomas Bresh also branched out into record production and videography, working on projects for Brooks & Dunn, George Jones, Tanya Tucker, and more.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images