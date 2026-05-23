The Heartbreaking Story Behind One of Country Music’s Saddest Breakup Songs From 1980

It’s been voted the saddest country song of all time on several occasions. It has also been listed as one of the greatest songs of all time, period. Country fans know it well, and even non-fans of the genre have likely shed a tear after hearing it for the first time.

Videos by American Songwriter

I’m talking about George Jones’ 1980 heartbreaker, “He Stopped Loving Her Today”. It’s a tragedy from start to heartwrenching finish. I imagine quite a few listeners who got broken up with in 1980 played it on repeat. It might just be the perfect breakup song. And the story behind this country classic will always tug at my heartstrings.

The Tragic Story of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones

“He Stopped Loving Her Today”, shockingly, isn’t based on any real-life story or even real-life heartbreak experienced by songwriters Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman. That’s the magic of a good songwriter; “He Stopped Loving Her Today” was entirely fictional. But the story the song tells is nothing short of devastating. And Braddock and Putman deserve a lot more credit for writing such a beautiful story. George Jones, likewise, had the perfect delivery for the song and made it what it is today.

Spoilers ahead! The story of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is sung from the perspective of the narrator. He croons about a man who is rejected by the object of his affection. The man keeps a picture of her for the rest of his life, some letters, too, and never stops loving her. That is, until the end of the song, when he finally passes away. The woman he loved attends his funeral.

“This time he’s over her for good.” Absolutely devastating.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” Almost Had a Very Different Vibe

George Jones once shed some light on the songwriting process behind the song and even mentioned that it originally involved the subject of the song dying too soon.

“Putman and Braddock killed the song’s main character too soon in their early versions,” said Jones in his 1996 memoir. “Billy [Sherrill, producer] kept telling them to kill the guy at a different time and then have the woman come to his funeral. He gave the song to me, and I carried it for more than a year, also convinced that it needed rewriting. Billy had a notebook about an inch thick that was nothing but rewrites for ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’.”

It’s a good thing they took the feedback to heart, as the “twist” at the end of this song is really what made it so incredible.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns