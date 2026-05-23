Every 70s Kid Can Still Sing Along to These 3 Rock Songs From 1977

A memorable song is a memorable song, regardless of when it was released. These three rock songs all came out in 1977. But they are so good, likely every 70s kid could still sing along to them, word for word.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Nobody Does It Better” by Carly Simon

“Nobody Does It Better” is Carly Simon’s only single she released in 1977. Her second No. 1 single, “Nobody Does It Better” is written by Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager. It is part of the soundtrack for The Spy Who Loved Me, a James Bond film.

A sweet song of appreciation, “Nobody Does It Better” says, “Nobody does it better / Makes me feel sad for the rest / Nobody does it half as good as you / Baby, you’re the best / I wasn’t looking but somehow you found me / I tried to hide from your love light / But like Heaven above me / The spy who loved me / Is keeping all my secrets safe tonight.”

“Feels Like the First Time” by Foreigner

“Feels Like The First Time” is Foreigner’s first single and first No. 1 hit. On their self-titled debut album, Foreigner’s founder, Mick Jones, is the sole writer of the song. Even more interesting, “Feels Like The First Time” is based on his own life.

“’Feels Like The First Time’ was written about a bit of a change in my life,” Jones tells Songfacts. “I was coming out of a previous marriage with somebody I’d met in France. I’d gone back to England, and then finally made the journey to America while I was in the band Spooky Tooth. And to me, it was this challenge of really going for a new start in my life.”

An anthem of true love, “Feels Like The First Time” says, “I would climb any mountain / Sail across a stormy sea / If that’s what it takes me baby / To show you how much you mean to me / And I guess it’s just the woman in you / That brings out the man in me / I know I can’t help myself / You’re all in the world to me / It feels like the first time / Feels like the very first time.”

“Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates

Hall & Oates, the duo made up of Daryl Hall and John Oates, had their first No. 1 hit with “Rich Girl”. Written by Hall, “Rich Girl” is on the duo’s Bigger Than The Both Of Us record.

“Rich Girl” is a song about a wealthy young woman who can do whatever she wants because of her father’s money. It begins with, “You’re a rich girl, and you’ve gone too far / ‘Cause you know it don’t matter anyway / You can rely on the old man’s money / You can rely on the old man’s money.”

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns