3 Vocal Performances From 1976 That Will Never Cease To Take Our Breath Away

1976 was the year of “Hotel California”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “More Than a Feeling”, and numerous other staples in the classic rock genre. However, your memory should not only focus on these classic rock hits, as several songs from that year knock the wind straight out of you, either because they are so gorgeous or because you are trying to sing along to them. With that in mind, here are three vocal performances from 1976 that will never cease to take our breath away.

“Somebody To Love” by Queen

We can all likely agree on the fact that Freddie Mercury is one of the greatest vocalists of all time. If you don’t agree with that, we would be very curious to hear your perspective; that is one hot take. Regardless, one of the many songs that highlights Mercury’s talents is “Somebody To Love”.

Previously, we mentioned that these songs can steal your breath in two ways; well, this track does so in both ways. If you try to sing this song note-for-note, you probably won’t be able to keep up. If you are simply marveling at it, then that will also likely bring a wave of unexpected breathlessness.

“Kiss And Say Goodbye” by The Manhattans

R&B consistently has the purest and clearest vocals of any genre. One of the many acts that support that notion is The Manhattans, and arguably the greatest song in their catalog is their 1976 No. 1 hit, “Kiss And Say Goodbye”. Between the subject, harmonies, and the gorgeous anguish of Gerald Alston’s voice, you will surely need to take a deep breath when this track is over.

There isn’t much we can say about this vocal performance apart from that it hits. We realize that sounds elementary and not too informative, but to provide a superfluous explanation would taint your first impression of this track if you haven’t heard it before.

“Warm And Beautiful” by Paul McCartney & Wings

Unlike our other selections, this Paul McCartney & Wings single doesn’t feature any pristine crescendos or crystal clear harmonies. Instead, it’s just McCartney, a piano, and an imperfect vulnerability that strips you of all your emotional armor. In light of those qualities, this is an incredibly underrated track by McCartney & Wings.

You might strongly disagree with our take here, and maybe you’re not wrong. Maybe it is the instrumentals that prop up McCartney’s voice and lyrics. However, there is something to this song that deserves applause, and we believe its foundation is McCartney’s vocals.

Photo by Frank Tewkesbury/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images