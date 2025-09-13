3 Vocalists Who Have Allegedly Copied Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant

Imitation and inspiration can often look very similar to one another. Plenty of musicians through the years have been inspired by big names in rock, including Led Zeppelin. However, some have been criticized for being too inspired. Specifically, the following three musicians have been accosted by fans after they allegedly copied Robert Plant in their own music. Is this the truth? Well, it’s all up to personal opinion. I’ll let you form your own thoughts on the matter.

Josh Kiszka

There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Greta Van Fleet draws heavily from Led Zeppelin. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing at all. Greta Van Fleet reignited interest in a particular type of rock music in an age dominated by pop and electronica. They’re a solid band. But, like any band that sees substantial mainstream fame, they are not without some criticism from the masses.

There is a lot of discourse around frontman Josh Kiszka and whether or not he has ripped off (and continues to rip off) Robert Plant. However, I don’t think this criticism is entirely fair. The man has a great set of pipes, just like Plant. Their styles are similar, but separated by decades. Two men can be great rock vocalists without accusations being thrown around.

David Coverdale

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale is a rare example on this list of musicians who allegedly copied Robert Plant. Plant rarely ever slings mud at similar musicians, but he has explicitly accused Coverdale of ripping off his vocal style. He even jokingly referred to the Whitesnake singer as “David Cover Version”. Ouch. I have to admit, though, the similarities are hard to ignore. Especially when it comes to songs like “Still Of The Night” and other tracks from 1987.

Billy Squire

If you were a classic rock fan around the early 1980s, you’ve probably heard the discourse surrounding Billy Squire and Robert Plant. Many fans thought Squire copied Robert Plant on songs like “Lonely Is The Night”. I won’t pretend that this particular tune does not sound very Zeppelin-esque. However, I feel like it’s worth mentioning that Squire is more than just a singer. He’s a powerhouse guitarist as well, and one that can’t be compared to many similar musicians.

