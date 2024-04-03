3 Ways Zach Bryan Has Changed the Music Industry

Zach Bryan seemingly popped up out of nowhere in 2022. His album, American Heartbreak, more than put him on the map–it catapulted him to fame.

Despite his ever-brightening star, Bryan hasn’t lost his sense of self. He’s managed to do things his way, to great success. Below, find three ways Bryan has changed the music industry by paving his own path.

1. Paving the Way for Self-Made Musicians

While platforms like YouTube and TikTok have made it increasingly easier for musicians to get their music out into the world, not all self-made musicians can boast the kind of prestige Bryan is enjoying now.

Bryan’s success can be attributed to word of mouth and exceptional live skills. His independent releases shared online were a strong foundation for his now skyrocketing career. Even more, he’s managed to be a one-man songwriting/production machine. It’s an inspiring story for anyone hoping to make their dreams come true on their own.

2. Fighting Ticketing Giants

We’re sure most music fans would agree with this statement: the cost of tickets has gotten out of control. The exorbitant prices and convoluted ways of selling tickets have become the topic of online discussion and even lawsuits. Bryan is one of the few artists who have stood by their fans, punching back at major ticket brokers to make a change.

From his album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster to his partnering with other, more fan-forward ticketing options, Bryan isn’t just talk–he’s put his money where his mouth is.

3. Keeping his Cards Close to His Chest

In this day and age, musicians are increasingly becoming closer to the public. Social media has allowed artists to foster a sort of friendship with their fans in a way never before seen. While Bryan is on social media, he keeps his personal life…personal.

Most of what Bryan has to say, he says in his music. His candid lyricism often reads like diary entries no one else was supposed to hear. Outside of the studio though, Bryan keeps his cards close to his chest.

(Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)