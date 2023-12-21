Watch: Zach Bryan Teases New Music, But His Hot Dogs Steal the Show

Zach Bryan has given fans a look into some new music he’s making with an Instagram video, but all anyone can talk about is the package of hotdogs on the table. For what it’s worth, the new lyrics are emotional and heavy, and Bryan captioned the video, “My lungs have been hurting and it’s likely my liver has taken a licking too.”

In the video, Bryan and musician Deyo Braun are seated at a picnic table with guitars and a notebook. Bryan sings while Braun accompanies him on acoustic guitar. Judging by the lyrics “I need you like Memphis needs the blues” and the tag on the video, the song could possibly be called “Memphis; The Blues,” but that’s not yet confirmed. There’s also a recording device propped up on a pack of hotdogs that fans can’t get enough of.

“It’s the package of hotdogs for me,” one fan commented. Another wrote, :The random pack of hot dogs are next level,” while yet another commented, “I love the random pack of Frank’s on the table. This has Oolagah, Oklahoma written all over it.”

Zach Bryan is Apparently Working on a New Project

It seems like Bryan has been taking on a recent musical endeavor at Electric Lady Studios with Braun and others. Looking into Braun’s social media, the two were at Electric Lady in New York to record recently in October. Could there be a new album in the works, following Bryan’s self-titled release this year? Fans are hopeful, if they can get over the hotdogs for a moment.

Bryan will be on his Quittin’ Time Tour in 2024, running from March to December, and it’s possible he’ll debut some new music while on the road. For support, he’ll be bringing Sierra Ferrell, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner, and more. Additionally, he’s nominated for three Grammy Awards next year: Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “I Remember Everything” with Kasey Musgraves.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival